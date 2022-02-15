I was in a serious relationship before I met my wife - Sam George

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Sam George narrates how he won his wife’s heart



Sam George bares it all on love and romance on TV



Sam George celebrates 10 years of marriage



The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, said he broke up with his girlfriend when he met his wife.



Speaking on the Valentine's Day edition of TV3 New Day, the MP said his wife was also in a relationship with another man when their feelings for each other grew.



“I was in a serious relationship with another girl before I met my wife and immediately, I saw my wife, I knew she was the one. She was also in a relationship with another guy but we started developing feelings for each other,” he said.



The MP for Ningo- Prampram however mentioned that his wife was hesitant to be with him because she had a boyfriend while he also had a girlfriend at the same time but to prove his love for her wife, he called it quits with his then-girlfriend.



“Because she knew I had a girlfriend she felt I was only trying to get into her legs so I called the other girl right in front of her and told her we should break up.



“I told her she realized he was not giving her attention anymore and it was because I met another, so then that’s it, my wife eventually broke up with his boyfriend and we dated for fours and then got married. This year will be our 10th year anniversary,” he said.