I was hoping to win Artiste of the Year at the VGMAs – Kidi opens up

Entertainment of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Ghanaian high-life and afrobeats singer Kidi, has revealed he was hoping to win Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Agyemang Prempeh, on Power Entertainment show on Power 97.9 the “Enjoyment” hit maker made it known that he was hoping to win Artiste of the Year.



“I was hoping to win, this world if you are expecting to win something it end up in disappointment so I was only hoping, all you have to do is to pray and hope for the best.



According to him, he was disappointed but whoever won that category has equally worked hard and deserves it.



“oh yeah of course I’m human.. if you anticipate to win something and you don’t get it of course you are not a robot you will be pained but at the end of the day you will realize that whoever won it has also worked hard and equally deserves it.”



Gospel Artiste, Diana Hamilton won ‘Artiste of the Year’ at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



She won the award amid tough competition from KiDi, Adina, Sarkodie, Medikal and Kuami Eugene.



