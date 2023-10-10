I was hidden under a table in a control room for about 45 minutes during UTV attack – Mr. Logic

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

One of the UTV panelists, Mr. Logic, has recounted his 'traumatic' encounter when thugs invaded the UTV studio, to attack and disrupt the show.



Recalling where he was at the point the incident happened, the popular pundit said he was compelled to seek solace under a table in the master control room.



Mr. Logic, while condemning the act, said he was stuffed under the table in the room for about half an hour.



Giving a vivid description of his ordeal, he said he was covered under the table within the small space without proper ventilation.



“I am not happy about what happened at all. That master control room doesn’t have enough space, yet you should’ve seen the table under which they pushed me. It’s very bad! What I went through in the control room under the table wasn’t good at all. For about 45minuites I was hidden in the control room covered and squeezed under the table,” he expressed.



He then established, that at the right time, when the ‘master minders’ are unraveled, he will speak.



“It looked like they came here for all of us but I came out when they started calling out A Plus’ name. I am so disappointed. If this was truly an NPP gang, then I am disappointed. The person who sent them really goofed. I am waiting to know who sent them before I speak,” he added.



Meanwhile, the attack on UTV has evoked widespread condemnation from Ghanaians, who have called for swift action to bring those responsible to justice.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Ghana Journalists Association, and the Ministry of Information, among others, have condemned the attack.



Background



A group of young men obstructed the United Showbiz program shortly after it began.



Online videos showed the group claiming to be affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) storming the UTV studios during the live broadcast to demand an apology from one of the panelists, A-Plus.



They claimed he had insulted the party, the president, and the vice president.



Subsequently, the Ghana Police Service arrested 16 of them and investigations are ongoing.





Watch the video below:







