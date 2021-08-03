I was harassed in an American gay club – Pince David Osei tells his story

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Prince David Osei has recounted how some men tried touching his butt in a gay club



• He said at a point he had to confront one of the guys



• According to the Ghanaian actor, he never knew that particular club was meant for gays



Popular Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei has recounted an awkward moment where he was harassed by gays in a pub during his stay in the United States.



According to the actor, he followed some friends to the club without reading the inscription on the building which boldly spelled ‘Gay pub.’



Giving a vivid description of what ensued in the club, the Ghanaian actor said some white men attempted playing with his butt a couple of times.



Prince David Osei said he lost his cool and gave one of the guys a good beating.



“I was with some white dudes who were actors. After filming we went to a pub which I didn’t know was for gays. We were drinking and I realized that some men were touching my butt. I thought it was a mistake so I ignored. So I felt it again and immediately I turned, I saw this white guy.



"I just hit him on his chest immediately. So people gathered around me and asked what the problem was. After I told them that the white guy touched my ass, they started laughing.



"Luckily for me the bouncer there was a Ghanaian and he came to get me. He showed me the inscription up the building which showed that the place was a gay club,” he recounted in an interview with Joyfm



In a similar light, actor Adjetey Anang also recounted how he turned down a gay movie role.



The renowned actor said he turned down the role because he was required to act naked scenes which according to him made it more comfortable.