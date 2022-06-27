'I was happy in my relationship with Wizkid' - Tania Omotayo reveals

Entertainment of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian model and businesswoman, Tania Omotayo has stated that she was happy in the relationship with Wizkid despite all the challenges they faced.



According to her, the singer was her best friend and she had a happy relationship with him at the time.



Tania made the comment in an interview with Chude Jideonwo where she opened up on the details of their relationship.



She said; "I considered myself to live in my own world, I live in a bubble, and I don't like things on the outside.



"so Imagine being 21 and being thrown into the media at a time when it was not normal for young people to be in a relationship and be so public about it.



"I think at that time we were the only ones who were in that situation I know there were a few people years later when Ice Prince came out with his girlfriend.



"It was new and so it was bad, they insulted my destiny, for random things at some point they had nothing to insult and so they started insulting my legs that I have really skinny chicken legs.



"We were young, he was beginning to be a global superstar they were no way he wouldn't have had issues. That would have been impossible.



"It comes with that life. Towards the end, I noticed he both have different things we want to do but was I happy? yes, that was my best friend and it was fine."



The two started dating secretly in 2011 but made their relationship public in 2013. It, unfortunately, ended in 2016 when they both agreed to be friends.



Tania is now married with a baby and Wizkid has three children with three different women.