I was going blind - Agya Koo

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Agya Koo throws light on why he stopped shooting movies at night



Agya Koo clears the air on assertions made about him



Agya Koo insists he has a good relationship with LilWin and Kwaku Manu



Kumawood actor and comedian Alex Kofi Adu, popularly known in the entertainment industry as Agya Koo, has disclosed that he almost went blind shooting movies at night.



This revelation he made comes to debunk some claims made by some movie producers that the actor has chips on his shoulders because he refuses to shoot movies after sunset.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM, the actor said, “I stopped shooting night scenes because I was going blind. The light used to shoot night scenes affected my eyes and led to some complications with the eye.



“I told the producers what I was experiencing and requested to opt-out of night scenes to help protect myself and my sight.”



He observed that people had formed some perceptions about him regarding his relationship with colleagues.



Throwing some light in an interview, the Kumawood actor cleared the air on his relationship with actors, LilWin and Kwaku Manu.



According to him, there is no bad blood with the said actors. He has asked fans to shun negative rumours.