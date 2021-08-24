I was given a meat pie, GH¢20 as payment for performing at a church - M.O.G Music

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

• M.O.G Music said he was once paid GH¢20 for performing at a church



• According to him, not all churches have the financial muscle to pay every musician



• The artiste said another church also paid him GH¢15,000



Gospel musician, M.O.G Music has revealed that a church once paid him GH¢20 plus two meat pies and drinks as payment for his services.



In an interview sighted by GhanaWeb, the current Ghana Music Awards Male Vocalist of the Year narrated the ordeal he went through after performing for the Cape Coast-based church.



The songwriter and Pastor, known in real life as Nana Yaw Boakye, said although some churches do not revere their profession, there are other churches that pay beyond his expectation.



“I don’t expect that the way church A treats me when I go to church B they should treat me the same way,” M.O.G Music told Joy FM as monitored by Ghanaweb.



He added, “Because probably their finance may be different, what they are making is different or they might be in crises.



“There was a time I drove to a church in Cape Coast, I won’t mention the name of the church. They gave me a bottle of water, small wine, two meat pies and GH¢20,” M.O.G Music said.



However he was quick to add that, “I have been to a place where the pastor decided to bless me and my team with fifteen thousand cedis.”



“It will be unfair to put the whole church in one box” the Gospel Musician explaining why all not churches are not at the wave lent in finance.







