I was given a Nokia instead of an iPhone at Circle – Comedian Jacinta shares how she was duped

Entertainment of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Nigerian-Ghanaian stand-up comedian, Jacinta Asi Ocansey, has disclosed that she was duped at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



The Ghanaian, born in Nigeria, revealed that she purchased an iPhone but it miraculously turned into a Nokia phone upon reaching home.



According to the comedian cum singer, she thought when it comes to criminal activities, Nigeria is the ‘baba’ but “when I came to Ghana I realized that we do [commit crimes] just that we are coded. We do everything Nigeria does just that we are good at maintaining our calm.”



Recounting her experience on Angel Drive with Quophi Okyeame, she said “I got robbed. My friend advised me to go to Circle to buy a new phone. When I got there I told them to give me an iPhone.



“The beautiful thing is that they would check that everything is working; the phone is working, everything is working until you get home. When I pulled out my iPhone, the two hands with Nokia came out…so I was like wow…”



Jacinta added that as she was expressing shock at the incident, somebody told her she was fortunate they didn’t give her a bar of soap instead.



Describing Circle as the most dangerous place in Accra, she declared that you need to be fortified with the Holy Spirit before going there.