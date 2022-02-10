‘I was given ¢1000 as royalties five years ago’ - Diana Hamilton reveals

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton, has reiterated that laid down structures put in place in Ghana’s music organisation must work to help artistes.



According to the gospel artiste in an interview on TV3’s New Day, she received ¢1000 as royalties five years ago.



“I was given ¢1000 as royalties five years ago. I cannot say I have gotten anymore but I haven’t checked because it is so meagre. If it was a huge sum of money, I would have seen it and spoken about it.



“All I will say is guys, let’s make the system work. I am sure there are laws and so many things put in place in our systems can we make it work?” he said.



Meanwhile, Diana has added that she receives updated figures on her music outside of Ghana that provides a breakdown of how her music has been distributed.



“When I release a song and I hand it over to cedi baby, all I do is sit back and every two weeks I get a cheque through the mail.



“There is a breakdown of who played your song, which club or church played my sing, which radio and tv station played my song. There’s a breakdown of how much it costs them to play my sing,” she said.



She added, “I know what every outlet is bringing me. I know what my biggest shop is. Whether it's iTunes, boom play or Amazon. There is also the royalty’s side. There are systems that are here, can we make them work here too.”



Aside Diana, other Ghanaian artistes such as D-Black, Kwaw Kese, King Promise among others have complained about their royalties and how measures should be put in place for artistes to receive their monies.