I was fortunate to make money from being a backup singer – Ateaa Tina

Entertainment of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Former backup singer for Daddy Lumba, Ateaa Tina has revealed how fortunate she is to have made good money from being a backup singer.



In an interview on XZone show hosted by Jay Kojo Daasebre on TVXYZ, Ateaa revealed how lucky she was for not being treated like another backup vocalist.



According to her, she always got her money on time and there was no back and forth.



“I was a student and we had to plan our schedules well to fit both of us yeah I was sorted there was nothing like go and come back tomorrow my manager made sure everything was sorted before the job. Luckily for me…," she said.



Nevertheless, her manager made sure there was an agreement before she even went to the studios.



“I was introduced to Daddy Lumba by my manager and it wasn’t like go and back and we will sort you out. Everything was sorted before I even went to the studios."



Ateaa Tina is a great vocalist who started working with the Ghanaian living legend Daddy Lumba, at the tender age of 17 years.



Watch Video below:



