I was forced to put my lifeless baby in my car trunk - Tearful MOG recounts losing child

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: Gloria Akpene Nyarku

Celebrated gospel musician MOG Music has revealed he was forced to put the remains of his seven-month-old baby in his car trunk for burial after he was pronounced dead.



The artiste who graced ‘Just Being Us’, on Akwaaba Magic, DSTV channel 151, hosted by MzGee, was inconsolable as he recounted his wife’s labour ordeal.



A young new father, MOG said that they were put in even bigger distress when the hospital informed them they had no morgue in the facility hence the need to decipher how and where to



“One of the doctors came and this is what he said, ‘Mr. Boakye unfortunately, we apologize for what has happened, it wasn't our fault. The hospital didn’t have a mortuary, and they don't have a place to get rid of the dead body so we would have to take the baby in a box to a cemetery and get rid of the body ourselves,” he narrates.