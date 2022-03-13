I was forced to marry a man I do not know - North-East Region-based Artist revealed

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 March 2022

Source: Dokurugu Alhass

The issue of child marriage is still prevalent In the North-East Region and Northern Ghana in general as many continue to push their daughters to get married to men they do not like to spend the rest of their lives with. In the same vein, some men especially the youth in that same part of the country are said to be practicing this crude form of marriage where ladies are apprehended unexpectedly like fowls to be sold in the market by men they have been dating as a form of competition with another man.



A musician by profession, Patience Awuni Tani, popularly known in the music industry as Tanzy Baby has revealed that she was forced into marriage with a man she had not met before in her life.



The lady said she was sent to the man's house by force by unknown people after she had traveled from Accra to Duu in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region without her notice that she was being given into marriage.

She narrated her situation to the GhanaWeb on the sidelines of a cleanup exercise she organized in a community called Samini in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.



"I was forced into marriage, so because of that, I have always dreamed to be an ambassador or advocate against child marriage and then teenage pregnancy. So out of that, I said ok! Since we are all fighting the same course, why don't I use the cleaning exercise to bring people together in other to give my message", she said.



Tanzy who was not ready to settle with the man was able to escape from the man's house after she told him that she was going out.



She is urging young ladies to take their education seriously and prepare their minds for a better future instead of getting married early in life.

Given this, she is calling on the government, opinion leaders, and lawmakers to implement laws that preclude forced marriage in the Duu community and the North East Region at large.



This form of marriage being practiced in the Northern territory has forced many young ladies to have run to the southern part of the country to avoid such circumstances.