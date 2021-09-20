I was forced to give birth - Female DJ reveals

Entertainment of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Disc Jockey, Salamatu Huseni AKA DJ Salagasco has disclosed that she had to take a break from her career to fulfil her mom's wishes.



Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, DJ Salagasco revealed that her mom wanted a grandchild and complained about it hence the break.



“My mom pressured me to get married and give birth. So I gave birth and now she has a grandchild. Now I'm back to djing fully,” she said.



Salagasco has been a DJ for well over thirteen years. She has worked with Obonu FM, however, plays more at nightclubs and pubs.



DJ Salagasco added that she hopes to train more females because she believes that women can do better at the craft.



Kindly watch the full interview below:



