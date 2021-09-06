I was falsely accused of stealing air conditioners at Zylofon – Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment of Monday, 6 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo says he never stole air conditioners



• He has described the incident as the only controversy that has hit him



• The entertainment critic is unfazed by the accusation



Popular entertainment journalist, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has said that he has not been entangled in any controversy that smears his reputation. The only controversy he has encountered, which he described as false, was a claim that he stole air conditioners from Zylofon Media.



In an interview with Delay, monitored by GhanaWeb, he said there was no iota of truth in the claims that he bolted with some air conditioners during the collapse of Menzgold.



The allegation was after EOCO began freezing NAM1’s assets in a bid to refund monies belonging to the aggrieved customers of Menzgold, a subsidiary of the Zylofon empire.



It was reiterated by musician Wisa Greid when Arnold clashed with Shatta Wale on UTV.



“So that boy with GHC2.50 shoe dey on tv dey talk say Wanna International artist be confused and inconsistent.. He forget say we know en story ehn.. the AC wey he steal from Zylofon to go give en girlfriend wey dem catch am nu, the case still dey the police station oo .. yooo loll”, Wisa wrote on Twitter.



But addressing the issue, Arnold said;



“When I was at Zylofon Media, Bulldog and I were accused of stealing air conditions from the office. Recently when I had the issue with Shatta Wale, I was even mocked with it. Just look at me and look at Bulldog, do we look like we could steal such things? They said we jumped a wall to steal the items and I was shocked.”



“I have been careful with controversies,” he added.



