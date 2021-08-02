I was extremely not happy Posigee said I had featured someone bigger than Jay Z - Sarkodie

Entertainment of Monday, 2 August 2021

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has revealed he was extremely unhappy about Posigee’s statement that he had featured someone bigger than Jay Z.



In February 2020, the Ghanaian beatmaker and producer disclosed that the Tema-based rapper had featured an international artiste who was bigger than the American rapper.



Posigee’s statements made buzz on social media with many wondering who the said artiste could be.



Reacting to the statement on Monday, Sarkodie said he was unhappy with Posigee’s statements.



“Posigee would tell you, I was extremely not happy with that. It came off as though I was showing off [because at that time, Shatta had been featured on the Beyonce song and we’re to support that] and nothing else,” Sarkodie said on Hitz FM.



He added, “So when our conversation came up, it made it look like some kind of way. Being a person who would not speak about it looked like I told Posigee to say that but I had no idea, I was on a flight, I got off and Twitter was going crazy.”



According to the B.E.T Award winner, he has not questioned Posigee on the matter despite not being happy about the comment.



Sarkodie said, “[He Posigee] comes to my house but we’ve never spoken about who he was referring to.”







