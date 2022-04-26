I was exposed to genuine gender equality in France - S3fa

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian songstress and R&B sensation, Sefadzi Abena Amesu, better known as S3fa, has disclosed that she experienced an unfeigned form of gender equality during her visit to France earlier this year.



According to the Black Avenue Music signee, in France, both genders are addressed alike in all aspects of their social lives.



In an exclusive interview with Kojo Manuel on Y107.9 FM’s “Dryve of Your Lyfe” show, the ‘Echoke’ hitmaker said, “I just think that it has more to do with the equality. Men and women are both treated in the same manner when it comes to work, they both work hard and they both make their own money and enjoy each other’s company.”



In her assessments of Ghana’s narrative, she said there have been some improvements over time. “Women are in a different league. Things are changing now. I think I have seen a few changes and adjustments here and there,” she added.



“I think because we’re the easy target. They feel like women deal more with their emotions, so they come for us because they can get the expected reactions than in men,” she said.



