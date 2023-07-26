I was described as beautiful enough but not intelligent enough for the set- Gifty Anti

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A renowned journalist, motivational speaker and author, Oheneyere Gifty Anti disclosed her saddest moment at Ghana Broadcasting Corporation when she was described in a radio and television magazine as “beautiful enough but not intelligent enough for the set”.



Gifty Anti revealed this in an interview with Kafui Dey on the Breakfast Show when she shared her first working experience with GBC after National Service.



Sharing her life experience with Kafui, she stated her first time on set was not planned and was not prepared and not officially dressed for set “I remember I was wearing a very short skirt and my father’s shirt”, she recounted.



According to her, a magazine at the time called Radio and Television described her as, “beautiful enough but not intelligent enough for the set”. This happened a week after an appearance on set, when she was asked by one of the presenters at the time to host the newspaper review segment on GTV.



She also recounted having to bury her head in the newspaper throughout the review segment because she was shivering the whole time because it was her first experience.



She added that she was encouraged that “the best form of revenge is to succeed”, and she cleaned herself up and made the best of herself.



She concluded by urging young people who want to succeed and make the best of themselves to be willing to sacrifice, take a lot of fluck, work hard and stay focused.