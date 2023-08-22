I was depressed when my albums didn’t do well - Ewura Abena

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Ghanaian gospel musician, Ewura Abena, has revealed that she went through a period of depression when two of her albums didn’t turn out as successful as she expected.



She said this on Monday, August 21, 2023, in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, where she explained her struggles in the music industry.



She also stated that she got depressed when her earlier albums failed to do well, coupled with a host of other problems.



“I brought two other albums which didn't work, at that point I was really broken, I had a lot going against me so I just decided to go out of music, business was going against me, the family was going against me.



"I don't know but it felt as if everything was going against me at the same time. I think that because I was using withdrawal syndromes by not speaking out, so I got mentally drained and I got depression and anxiety,” she stated.



Ewura Abena added that her turning point came in 2022 when her song became a hit.



“God just came through for me in 2022. Just last year, I brought out 'This Far' to tell my story, I thought I was just telling my story in a beautiful way, and it worked. People loved it. I brought ‘It is Finished' and now the album is out,” she added.



