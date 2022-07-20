I was depressed and wanted to commit suicide - Omah Lay discloses

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Nigerian artiste, Omah Lay, has shared a series of tweets suggesting he was battling depression that made him almost end his life due to a breakup.



According to the artiste in a series of posts shared on July 18, 2022, while dealing with his breakup, people he called friends turned their backs on him.



“People I used to look up to stopped showing me, love. I lost myself; maybe I was just overthinking, I don’t know. My babe serve me breakfast for midnight I wan craze.”



“Boy Alone might be the last song in which you hear me sob. When I recorded G, I was hopelessly depressed, insecure, terrified, and on the verge of losing my mind. I was going to actually commit suicide,” he shared.



The Nigerian artiste, furthermore, disclosed that he opted to seek help from a therapist who he ended up sleeping with, which pushed him deeper into depression.



“My depression became worse after I knack my therapist,” he noted.



However, Omah Lay has asserted that after completing his album’s production and listening to it, he feels like a new man because he came out strong.



“I felt like I lost it until after I finished recording Boy Alone, I listened to myself and realized I’m one of the hardest shit African music have ever seen!!,” he added



