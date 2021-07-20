You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 07 20Article 1313557

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

I was denied nursing college admission so I set up a business

Beautician, Juliet has indicated that after she was denied admission into a nursing training college, she decided to learn a trade.

Speaking with SVTV Africa’s DJ Nyaami, Juliet revealed that her only option was to pay her way into the college so she chose a different path.

“I didn't want to waste money on bribes for admission because my siblings were also in school. After that, I had to learn a trade to cater for myself and the family,” she said.

Juliet added that “it is not too late because I love nursing but my current job fetches me money. I love to help people, especially children. It may be a little difficult now because I’ve seen money and it’s not bad.”

Juliet is a young lady working as a makeup artist and pedicurist. She hopes to have her business in the future.

