I was denied jobs because of my skin colour - France-based Ghanaian model

Entertainment of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Ghanaian model, based in France, Kwaku Boadi, has recounted some horrific incidents of racism he suffered in the early days of his career.



Kwaku Boadi started his modelling career in the early 90s and trained with legendary fashion designer Kofi Ansah.



According to him, after training and working for some years with the legendary fashion designer, he had the opportunity to travel to France to explore a career in modeling.



“I went through a lot since our days there was no social media, no mobile phones, no advanced ways of communication so we had to physically walk around in search of jobs; attend model casting events and auditions amongst others. During this period, I was rejected and denied loads of job opportunities by about 10 modeling agencies in France,” he said.



He mentioned that current generation is so blessed and lucky to have social media and a more advanced world of technology where they can now share their contents and get quick access to modeling agencies.



He indicated that racism didn’t stop him from chasing his dreams and has now trained and groomed many people.



“The world of modeling has something for everyone. There are so many niches and specializations that you can find at least one that fits your look and personality.



"To the youth out there, I want to tell you that getting started as a model is no easy feat. It takes a great deal of patience, passion and loving what you do, investing time, dedication, and probably most importantly, developing a very thick skin to face all challenges.



"If you’ve always dreamed of being a model, you need to understand exactly what a model is. Modeling involves someone employed to display clothes or other merchandise or a person or thing that serves as a pattern for an artist.



"In this context, there is always something to display by wearing, using, or posing with. With this in mind, the form, figure, and appearance of a model is the most important factor used when obtaining jobs, which is one of the reasons why this job can be so tough,” he said.



He added, “there’s a lot more to the modeling profession than just looking good.



Kwaku Boadi was born to an Ewe mother from the Volta region and a Bono father from the Ahafo Region of Ghana.



Kwaku Boadi hails from a small village in the Volta Region known as Agata but was born and raised in Tema Community 5.



He started his basic education in the same community and pursued high school education at the Tema Senior High School completing in the year 1997.



He is also a Computer Hardware Engineer.