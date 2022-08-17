I was declared medically unfit to do music, but God has been good - Rev. Denzel Prempeh

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Gospel musician Rev. Denzel Prempeh has revealed that he was medically declared unfit to sing following a medical condition he suffered at a young age.



Appearing on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the musician cum-man of God stated that the doctor told him he could do everything but sing.



Rev. Prempeh said that he had the desire to sing when he was young, but he was sacked from the choir because he was always singing out of key.



"As I speak with you, I don’t have tonsils. I was born an asthmatic and stayed in the hospital for a long time. A car rammed over me. The doctor told me I could do all things except for music. The drugs I took made me weak, I could not play like my siblings did because I was allergic to dust.



But one day, I had a covenant with God and told him I was interested in music, so He should help me and heal me, and when He can do that, I will serve him with all my life. He listened and answered my prayers, and since that day, I have dedicated myself to him and his works,” he added while speaking with host Sokoohemaa Kukua.