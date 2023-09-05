'I was cruel to my beautiful ex-girlfriends who were nothing but dear to me’ – Musician confesses

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as 'Ruger' has admitted that he was extremely abusive to his ex-girlfriends despite the fact that they were dear to him.



In a popular online video, the singer explained that the lyrics of his song "Dear Ex," which is taken from his debut album "Ru The World," are all about what happened to him.



Ruger claimed that his three relationships with his ex-girlfriends, whom he held in high regard but treated poorly, were the inspiration for the song.



He said: “Everything you hear on this album is like Everything that has happened to me. There is this particular song called ‘Dear Ex’ on my album, it’s about three relationships I was in at the same time.



“I was so cruel to these beautiful ladies and I didn’t let them go until I wanted them to go. You know, I was just steady go and come back and they were still waiting for me. I felt like I took advantage of it. The three of them were very dear to me.”