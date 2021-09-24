'I was compared to an animal because of my looks' – Kumawood actor Akurugu tells sad story

Entertainment of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: ghbase.com

Kumawood actor, Kwesi Boateng also known as 'Akurugu Baba Yoba' has disclosed the harassment he faces regularly with regards to his 'strange' looks.



Akurugu who recounted how the ill-treatments began from his childhood recalled instances where he was sidelined and discriminated against in school.



“You know, everyone had friends in school; they ate together and did everything together. I didn’t have anyone like that. It was just me and my thoughts. “People compared me to animals, and they never came close. At home, the situation was no different," he lamented in an interview with Kwaku Manu.



He also claimed that he was excluded from all community activities because people referred to him as a 'frog' until he finally left his hometown, Asante Asaaman.



Akurugu noted further that his mother became the laughing stock in his village, adding that she was teased for giving birth to what they described as a river deity.



He also explained how he was battling low self-esteem issues which has somewhat affected his love life.



When asked if he faces a similar ordeal in Accra, Akurugu responded that he has now been accepted because of his fame and the small amount of money he has made.



He has however described himself as the most attractive man in his own world adding that his 'bulging' eyes are rather romantic.



