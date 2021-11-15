I was chased and called a thief - Journalist reprimanded by Nana Aba alleges

Entertainment of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Journalist Albert claims he was chased after he was dragged off stage



• Cyberbully Albert gets a dose of his own medicine



• Social media users angry at Albert for bulling people



The young man at the centre of the cyberbullying controversy has finally opened up.



According to the blogger known on social media as Journalist Albert, he was dragged and thrown out of the Gh One TV studio and also described as a "thief."



"I was dragged, thrown out of the studio. A woman attempted to attack me, I was chased, and I was called a thief, catch him. That, they’ve failed to let the world know,” he tweeted.



Journalist Albert danced to the tune of his music for trolling celebrities when he showed up to audition for ‘The Next TV Star’.



After the revelation of who the young man was, lots of people have brought out screenshots of the same guy saying odious things about some persons including Efia Odo, Caroline Sampson, Lydia Forson among others.



The incident has caused a lot of reactions on social media, with some people condemning the blogger for being a bully, while others too have scolded Nana Aba Anamoah and Bridget Otoo on their approach.



Watch the video below:





This was what happened pic.twitter.com/lC8WmPKLS6 — Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) November 14, 2021