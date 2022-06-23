I was called a gold digger for marrying Pokello - Elikem Kumordzie

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Elikem and Pokello marry after Big Brother Africa



Elikem says Pokello was a good woman



Actor explains why he moved from Ghana to Zimbabwe



Elikem Kumordzie has opened up about marrying a woman who was wealthier than him, and how some people thought he was with his ex-wife just because of her money.



Elikem and the Zimbabwean entrepreneur, Pokello Nare, tied the knot in 2015 after meeting at Big Brother Africa, but their union lasted for only two years.



In 2017, the couple got a divorce after welcoming their son, Tristan.



According to the Ghanaian actor and fashion designer, he married his partner out of love and not because of her family wealth.



However, some people tagged him as a gold digger who was just in to milk the socialite.



"Sometimes people would say Elikem is a gold digger and he is only there for the money, and sometimes it hit me a little bit. That is why I wanted to come to Ghana on my ground, so we work from the bottom up. I wasn't so much insecure, it was more of wanting to do my own thing."



Elikem, in an interview with blogger, Zionfelix, in June 2022, revealed all the sacrifices he made from leaving his booming business in Ghana and travelling to Zimbabwe to start a new life.



"There was a misunderstanding on where we were going to live. I tried to move to Zimbabwe for a bit. I dismantled my machine into pieces and travelled with it in suitcases. I had to start my business over there, I had a few customers. I was there for 2 to 3 months, and it wasn't going so well...I tried coming back to Ghana, but for some reason, Zimbabwe was more comfortable for Pokello. Everybody knows she was good from the start, and I was the one who was rather working to make ends meet more. She and her family were quite wealthy, and I was the guy who was coming out of nowhere."



Elikem added that his former wife was very understanding and felt comfortable living in his single room back in Ghana, although she was a rich woman.



"Pokello would eat whatever, she was living in my single room with me at Dzorwulu. She was so down to earth, all the wealth she came from and all the money she had didn't mean anything to her," he noted.





