I was bullied at Mfantsipim over my feminine traits - Ohemartin

Ohemartin says she was born a man



I wish to be addressed as a woman, Transgender



Ohemartin says SHS was hell



22-year-old Ohemartin, born a man but identifies as a woman, has stated that she is living her truth despite the bullying and emotional trauma she was subjected to growing up as a child.



This transgender in a recent interview monitored by GhanaWeb on the Delay Show recalled how she was unfairly treated back in the single-sex Senior High School, Mfantsipim for not 'acting' like a boy.



"A lot of bullying went on. That was hell. In a boys school, when you have feminine traits as a boy, you get bullied. People get to talk about you. It's a whole charade on its own.



"I was very uncomfortable, but I survived. I think I psyched my mind that I am in an environment full of boys so I had to coup no matter what," she said.



Ohemartin intimated that she loves to be respected as a woman, although he is biologically a man.



Her love for makeup and dolls all began at the young age of 10 years.



It is very hard to figure out her actual gender as Ohemartin has grown buttocks and breasts just like a woman, she said while noting that she has never taken hormonal pills.



"I started using makeup at the age of ten. It was mostly mascara and a pencil... I have always had the ass and small boobs. My breasts are natural, I wear a B cup. I identify as transgender but I have never taken hormonal pills," she added.



