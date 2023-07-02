'I was broke when your mum was pregnant but we kept you' – Shatta Wale as he marks daughter’s birthday

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has marked his daughter’s 13th birthday with an emotional message mixed with what has been termed as an indirect jab at Sarkodie.



In a social media post, Shatta said he got the child when he was broke but still told her mother to keep it.



"I Remember when your mother said she was pregnant. I was Damn broke. But something in me said 'Tell her to keep it'. I told her and she did."



Eulogizing his daughter's mother, he said, "Until today, I owe your mum and God will make me pay her back even though we went thru stress to get here. Now she is like a bestie to me. She calls me king. She calls me Daddy. I have forgiven her and she has done the same too.



"Even tho we can’t be together we have found a way to make you a happy child. Say thank you mummy every day because you have a very sweet mum, caring and respectful…just wait for your special gift when you are 16yrs. I love you cherissa NHYIRA Wale."



