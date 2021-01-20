Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

I was born to be boss of myself – Chairman Wontumi

NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako 'Wontumi'

Ghanaian Politician and businessman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako known by all as Chairman Wontumi has revealed that he was born to be his own man and work for himself.



According to him, he has always wanted to be independent as a young chap and started working to earn money for himself at a very tender age even though his family was well to do.



Talking to Rev. Erskine on the Y Leaderboard Series on Y 107.9 FM he said, “I decided to work for myself growing up and I kept pushing to make everything I do work, having it at the back of my mind that I am in no competition with anyone”.



When asked what motivates him to keep working harder he noted, “Rich people motivate me. So whenever I’m down, I like to talk to rich people or go online to read about them. This is because seeing rich people makes me happy and keeps me going”.



The businessman disclosed that, at some point, his business was destroyed and he had to start all over again. At that point, he began visiting some rich men he knew. “I visited Apostle Kwadwo Safo and Alhaji Banda because I looked up to them. And they always inspired me with what they’ve been able to achieve without any certificates”.



He added that he didn’t mind the kind of work he did even if it was considered demeaning. “Even if it was to sell porridge, I would do it only if I owned it because I believe with time, whatever I put my hands to will grow”.



He said to listeners, “it takes hard work to become successful so don’t stay down when you fall because, rising and falling is a part of life”.