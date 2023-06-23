'I was beautiful when I came here, I now resemble baboon' — Portable cries out after losing valuables

Entertainment of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Controversial street singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile popularly known as Portable has cried out after losing his valuables while performing at a concert.



In a video making the rounds, the contentious singer could be seen lamenting over his valuables which according to him were stolen while he was performing.



Portbale revealed that during his performance, his watch, shirt, necklace and other stuffs were stolen from him and he can't believe how they were stolen.



He said he was looking nice when he came to the concert grounds but after his performance he looks like a 'baboon' because his items had been stolen.



See raections here



thefoodnetworknig2: "Dude is really hardworking and has so much passion for his craft! I really love that about him! Baboon 1 of Nigeria"



kennedyexcel: "This one na skit maker laugh wan finish me, I dey throwaway dem use juju collect my watch and necklace"



mizkimoraprecious: "Na portable stylist we still Dey find till date. How una go dress up person like clown for stage nah"



mheenarh_: "Portable don go jam people wey pass am, them rip am and he no see anything do"



prince_ozisariki: "Kogi people wan send Portable back to the zoo where he belongs"



mrpirazzy: "Content king"



silver_charles: "They don rip portable"



