I was beaten just because my mum was Nana Adwoa Awindor - Efya

Born Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, the neo-soul vocalist whose mother, Nana Adwoa Awindor became a household name following the popular ‘Greetings From Abroad’ show, has said she was beaten in school just for being the daughter of the renowned TV personality.



The product of Yaa Asantewaa Secondary School said on the Doreen Avio Show that it was “very stressful” being the daughter of the host of Ghana’s first international link TV show, growing up.



“There was a lot of pressure,” Efya Nokturnal recalled her days at the Kumasi-based school.



“I got beaten up because of my mum when I went to secondary school. They see your mum on TV and they’ll say you think you’re Nana Adwoa Awindor’s child so... " she said and indicated they smacked her after making these remarks.



Sounding excited about her recollections in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the musician said the narrative changed when she became a sports girl and represented the school during athletic competitions.



“…you can’t touch me because I added value to myself for the school. If you beat me, we’ll see who will win the 200 meters,” she said.



She noted that it was fun growing up and had a lot of activities, including editing her mother’s shows.



Due to her personality, she could gel with people and they related to her nicely when she stepped out with her parents at the time.



She said: “I was a very outspoken child and very confident so I didn’t have a problem with blending in. anywhere I’d go, I’d find a way to make myself fit in one way or the other. Also, I have an amazing sense of humour, and an amazing spirit. So, the vibe will always be right if you’re not bringing negativity to me.”



