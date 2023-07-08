I was attacked by Ghanaians after Yvonne said I cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh – Iyanya

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 July 2023

The former boyfriend of Yvonne Nelson and artiste, Iyanya has disclosed how he was attacked by Ghanaians after the actress revealed in her memoir why their relationship failed.



On June 18, 2023, Yvonne Nelson launched her memoir, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.'



Among the issues discussed were her relationship with a Ghanaian musician that led to an abortion in 2010, and other failed relationships, as well as her biological father she has never seen.



Talking about her past relationships, she divulged in her book the reason why she broke up with the Nigerian musician and according to her, the said Nigerian artiste was cheating on her with another Nigerian actress while they were still in a romantic relationship.



The singer in an interview on Toast, hosted on GhOne Tv, said after such information was revealed in the book, a number of Ghanaians attacked him on social media, especially on the Twitter app.



In his words, he lost about 10,000 Ghanaian followers on Twitter after people got to know he cheated on the actress, adding that he was also threatened.



“When Yvonne said I cheated on her, I was in my room and I saw the post, ‘Iyanya cheated on me’ Let me tell you something. I remember that day I was looking at my Twitter and I lost almost 10,000 Ghanaian followers that day. Also, I was receiving threats and all of that. Usually, I don’t come out to say this or that, like this lady I was dating had this flaw and this is what she did. This is because you guys will come out to say this guy is talking like a woman”, he explained.



Yvonne Nelson and Iyanya began a romantic relationship in 2012 but three years later, the inseparable couple broke up.



