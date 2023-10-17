I was at the point of giving up, but God blessed me with twins — Davido

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: vanguardngr.com

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has confirmed welcoming a set of twins with his wife, Chioma.



Recall on Friday a video capturing Chioma carrying a set of twins, a boy and a girl, fresh from the hospital in the United States went viral.



Confirming the news for the first time, Davido at the United Masters Select Con event Saturday, said he and his wife were shaking when they discovered they were expecting twins.



He said that despite how hard it was losing his son, Ifeanyi, he still kept the faith.



“I was at the point of giving up. I thought I was never going to be able to sing ever again. I’m telling God, I’m doing this no more. After that, I have had my most successful year, I have had my biggest album. Three days ago, my wife delivered twins. A beautiful boy and girl came back in double. I kept the faith despite it being hard.



“When my wife and I found out, we were shaking, and it was in the same month my son passed. My son passed away last year in October, and my wife gave birth this year in October,llllll” he said.