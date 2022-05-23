I was asked to abort my daughter – Alexandrah’s mother

Entertainment of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: Jeffery Adu-Gyamfi

Alexandrah, is an anointed, dynamic, and extremely versatile contemporary gospel vocalist and a minister. Having started music at a very tender age, she made her first public appearance at age four (4) at the National Theatre of Ghana on the KIDAFEST Show.



From then till now, Alexandrah is known to always leave her audience undoubtedly blessed.



Sharing a brief testimony on the pregnancy journey of baby Alexandrah, the mother of a gospel musician and a vocal powerhouse Alexandrah talked about how most of her siblings asked her to abort baby Alexandrah because of health conditions.



The mother described how taking injections was normal during her pregnancy stage with baby Alexandrah.



The mother added that she knew the prophetic word on her daughter so she closed her ears to all medical reports and trusted God till she delivered her daughter on a Monday at korle Bu teaching hospital Accra.



She disclosed on Saturday 21st May 2022 during the meet the press organized by Alexandrah music to outdoor the event “RUACH” of Alexandrah.



The mother in tears begged Ghanaians to support her daughter to make this event a success whiles still recounting where she has been and seeing her daughter progress to the next stage of her music career.



RUACH is expected to take place on 24th July 2022,4pm at Revival Restoration center, Assemblies of God. Joining Alexandrah on that night of worship gathering will be Ps Emmit Jim Konadu, Siisi Baido, Joshua Ahenkorah, Kwaku Teye, and a few more.



Ruach is expected to be one of the most powerful events to hit Ghana in July 2022.



