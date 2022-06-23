I was arrested for speaking too much – Naira Marley

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has revealed he was arrested and put in jail for speaking too much.



“When I was in Nigeria, when I got arrested, when I was in jail, for speaking too much. Yeah and they came for me,” the singer said in an interview on Accra-based HitzFM.



Touching on his Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of Nigeria case, the Afrobeats singer stated: “Yeah, there were some numbers on my laptop. The case is still ongoing so I’d like not to speak about it. But you know there are some numbers on my laptop. I grew up in the UK, you don’t know if it’s my kids. You don’t know anything but like I said they came for me but it’s minor.”



The father of four, however, described his arrest as a blessing in disguise.



“Without that, I wouldn’t be this big by now. So it’s God’s time. It’s God’s plan,” he noted.



The “Am I a Yahoo Boy” singer was slapped with 11 charges involving conspiracy, possession of counterfeit credit cards, and fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Nigeria on Tuesday, 14 May 2019.



According to the EFCC, the singer allegedly committed these offenses on different dates between November 2018 and December 2018 and another in May 2019.



The singer is on a media tour in Ghana promoting his ‘God’s Time Is the Best (GTTB)’ album.