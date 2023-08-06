I was afraid of late Rev Anthony Boakye's annointing – Reverend Obofuor

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 August 2023

I was afraid of the anointing of late Rev Anthony Boakye – Reverend Obofuor



The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel International,, Reverend Obofuor, has paid glowing tribute to the late founder and leader of Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye.



Speaking at the funeral service of the late Reverend at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, August 5, 2023, Reverend Obofuor said he had strong respect and fear for the preacher whose church commands thousands of members.



“The anointing standing here; it is standing and not sitting, even though he is not alive today, nobody alive can do what he has been able to achieve. As you see me I am very fearless but in the whole of Ghana the things I fear is God and the law. I fear two things; God and the law. But the one man whose anointing I fear, when I get to his junction [is] Reverend Boakye…” he said.



Reverend Obofuor described the late Reverend Boakye as a true man of God with a pure anointing whose dedicated members bear testimony to his work as a true servant of God.



The late Antony Boakye died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.



His body was laid in state at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, August 4, 2023, followed by the funeral service on Saturday.



His wife, Reverend Margaret Baokye had sought to stop the funeral with an injunction from an Accra High Court however the family which had barred her from attending has since gone ahead to hold the funeral of her late husband.







