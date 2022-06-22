I was advised to stop my style of gospel music, else I’d go hungry – Cwesi Oteng

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Gospel artiste, Cwesi Oteng, has said at the beginning of his career he was advised to stop his style of Gospel music or risk being poor.



The award-winning singer disclosed this in an interview with OB Nartey on No.1 FM’s mid-morning show.



According to Mr. Oteng, his music journey started at the Lighthouse Chapel International at Tema Community 8, at a time when urban gospel music wasn't in vogue.



“Traditional [Gospel] music was what was in the lead when I started. I remember going to the recording studio and hearing people there saying their target audience is those in the Makola Market. So, as it were, Makola was the target group of the Gospel community for a long time.”



He further noted that music distribution shops at that time frowned on the sale of urban gospel music which was somewhat like a liability to them.



“The Makola Market has music distribution shops so people would go and take these tapes in bulk and go sell them off. So if your song deviated from the traditional sounds which were in vogue you’d be found wanting and the elders will call and sit you down to tell you this is not the path to money. I was told by the elders to stop my style of Gospel music else I’d go hungry. They told me to sing and create in the traditional or accepted style.”



Explaining why he didn’t heed the advice, he said: “The reason I didn’t stop was that I didn’t know how to do the music they were asking me to create. I was simply being true to my talent and abilities. Not only that, but God was also preparing the Gospel fraternity for the future.



"Now when you look at the new crop of Gospel musicians, they are a global army from Ghana. Our music is not only liked by Ghanaians. We have contemporary Gospel musicians who are invited to perform to foreign audiences including Whites. From the onset, we saw this as the dream, the [untapped] capacity of the country.”



Cwesi Oteng is currently promoting his new single titled: ‘Momo’ (Mobile Money).