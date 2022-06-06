‘I was a music producer married to a white man’ - Afia Schwarzenegger brags

Entertainment of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Comedienne talks about her past



Afia Schwarzenegger fights Delay



Outrage as Afia Schwarzenegger calls fellow woman barren



Controversial comedienne, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has bragged about who she was before she came into the spotlight.



According to Afia in a live video, she was a music producer married to her white husband with whom they had two sons and lived an amazing life.



“I was a music producer married to my white husband and also gave birth to my children. When I gave you money, you knelt and held my leg. If Kwata was here, he would tell you. You added that nobody has given you money like that before.



“The music business, I didn't have an idea about it but all they said was to bring this amount of money and I sit in cars and just share it. You are here telling me you picked me from the gutters, do you know where the gutters are.



“Do you even know where is it? Sorry to say I didn't even come out to say I picked you out from the gutters. I didn't even take you out of the gutters,” she said.



Afia's rant follows a statement Deloris Frimpong Manso made on Wontumi Radio while addressing how she gave an unidentified person a spot to be famous.



According to Delay, the said person approached and begged her for her support.



Although no name was mentioned, some social media users, websites and blogs have mentioned that the presenter was addressing Afia Schwarzenegger as they fell out years ago.



In a statement made by the Wontumi Radio presenter, she said "The sin I committed was I gave you this person life and you want to take life from me. Is that what you do to people? People give you life and you want to take life from them?



“And I'm supposed to keep quiet? Because my reputation is on the line? so I should go for my reputation and sacrifice my peace of mind."



