I was a lover boy in Bantama - Pastor Love

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian preacher, Love Kweku Hammond, has recalled his heydays as a lover-boy back in Kumasi where he used to enjoy all the attention in his 'latest' cars.



According to Pastor Love, he was the talk of the town in Bantama, a community in the Ashanti Region some years ago due to his flashy lifestyle and wealth.



The famous preacher who is the ex-husband of gospel singer, Obaapa Christy, has disclosed that his nickname, 'Lover Boy' birthed his current identity.



"When I was young, I was called Kweku Hammond. I was named after a white man, Mr Hammond. Love was my nickname back in the day. I had it inscribed on my car Lover Boy. I quite remember, at the time when I started getting money, all my cars had 'Lover Boy' boldly written on them. I loved fashion, I loved dressing and also my car was one in town. I was called 'Bantama Lover Boy," Pastor Love disclosed in an interview with Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe on Mahyease TV Show.



With time, his nickname became more popular leading him to adopt it.



"Now the name Love is official. It has become my name, I adopted it when it became more popular than my original name. Now I go by the name, Love Hammond," he disclosed in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.









