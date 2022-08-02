I warned Akrobeto not to act with Agya Koo - Samuel Nyamekye

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Samuel Nyamekye, the boss of one of Kumawood’s strongest film production, Miracle Films has for the first time talked about the recent allegation that went viral that he was the one who warned Akrobeto not to act with Agya Koo.



Akrobeto months ago in an exclusive interview on Peace FM revealed that he was advised to never feature in the same film with Agya Koo.



According to the actor, the advice came from Samuel Nyamekye. Akrobeto detailed that the producer said Agya Koo would outshine him if they featured in the same movie.



“I was advised against acting with Agya Koo because of his influence and might in the movie industry.



"I would not hide the name of the advisor. He is our very own Miracle, Kwasi Nyamekye. He acknowledged my talent and told me that I would not be recognized for my talent if I continue acting with Agya Koo because he would always outshine me.



“I saw the wisdom in his counsel and decided to obey. So, he made sure we were not in the same movie till movie lovers began to accept me,” Akrobeto said in the interview.



Months after that, Samuel Nyamekye has said his side of the story in an interview with ZionFelix.



While speaking, the CEO of Miracle Films stated that he warned Akrobeto never to feature with Agya Koo in the same movie because he wanted Akrobeto to shine. Thus making Ghanaians know what he is also made of.



He explained when actors and actresses act with big stars on the same set, they are not acknowledged no matter how hard or talented they are with their craft.



The movie producer stated that he had no resentment against Agya Koo but his own goal was to also give Akrobeto the same platform to shine with his talent just as he did for Agya Koo.