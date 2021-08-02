I wanted to remain a mystery - Minister OJ

Entertainment of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Award-winning gospel musician Minister OJ has disclosed that until the release of his 'Maye Se Mopen' song, he was not someone who felt the need to use television or videos to sell his songs.



The creative musician said that song made him more popular.



According to him, he was a musician who did not love videos because he was a "very strange person".



Minister OJ indicated that he used to promote his songs only on the radio because he didn't want people to know the personality behind what he was doing.



He was speaking to Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi on the Saturday weekend show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He said he wanted to be in the homes of Ghanaians but wanted to remain invisible and a mystery.



"I wanted to remain a mystery, but 'Maye se Mo Pen' made me more popular. After that, I realized I could no longer remain a mystery, so I had no option but to be more visible as possible".