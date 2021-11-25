I wanted to quit UTV show after Bullgod’s arrest- Nana Ama McBrown

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Popular Ghanaian actress and host of UTV’s United Showbiz, Nana Ama Mcbrown, has disclosed that she wanted to leave the show after one of her regular panelists Bulldog was arrested by the National Security.



According to her, she has always tried to stay away from matters involving the police despite her respect for them.



Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat, the popular actress said but for the support and counsel of the Managing Director of Despite Media Fadda Dickson, she would have walked away from the show.



“After Bulldog’s case I wanted to walk away, I couldn’t handle it so I told Fadda, I can’t do it anymore because I don’t want to have issues with the Police and the law but he encouraged me to stay on because these things are bound to happen. Fadda has been very instrumental and he guides me on the show”.



She also revealed that her memoir will be released in January next year and will feature her experiences in Bulldog’s case.



Early this year, artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bulldog was arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).



His arrest was associated with alleged threats to President Akufo-Addo.



He said the President will not complete his second term if he does not pay the locked-up funds of Menzgold customers.



Although Bulldog retracted the statement, he said they did not mean he was going to shoot or kill the President.