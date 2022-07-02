I wanted to drop out twice - Oxford University’s DJ Cuppy weeps

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 July 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, is feeling super proud of herself at the moment after ticking a vital item off her bucket list.



The entertainer who has been vocal about how challenging her Oxford University degree has finally completed and submitted her thesis.



An emotional Cuppy shared a picture on her Instagram page while letting fans know she has been crying. For Cuppy, her decision to pursue a third-degree has been one of the most challenging experiences of her life and she even considered dropping out of school twice.



"Truthfully, this has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life… This paper alone has made me want to drop out of Oxford University TWICE,” Cuppy wrote.



The Gelato crooner, however, admitted that she has accomplished a feat that only a few people can attempt, adding that she has earned respect while at it.



Cuppy made sure to extend her sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who supported her journey and God almighty who was with her through it all.



VSee her post below:



