I want to visit Ghana someday - K-pop star Kwon Eun Bi

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: etvghana.com

South Korean singer, Kwon Eun Bi, has expressed interest in visiting Ghana. She also listed Nigeria and Morocco as her ideal destinations in Africa. The solo artist was a guest on YFM’s weekend pop show, Pop Central On YFM.



Showing Her Color



On April 4, Kwon Eun Bi released Color, her second mini-album. The EP boasts a diversity of genres, from a Jazz-based ballad and a luxurious three-beat R&B blues song to UK-Garage and R&B. Color, consists of six tracks including, “Of,” “Colors,” “Magnetic,” “The Colors of Light,” the title track “Glitch” and her favourite song “Speed of Love.” “I recorded it (Speed of Love) while thinking about the fans,” she said on Pop Central on YFM.



While preparing for the EP, Kwon Eun Bi revealed she had to practice a lot to show off her vocals. She further stated the choreography for Glitch, the title track, is quite complex as it included the dance style tutting.



Kwon Eun Bi’s Color is a project which shows off the singer’s versatility. It has been described by many as impressive and unique.



Knowing Kwon Eun Bi



Kwon Eun Bi is a South Korean singer and songwriter. In 2018, she debuted as a member and the leader of the Girl Group IzOne. Following IzOne’s disbandment, Kwon Eun Bi made her debut as a solo singer and released her first mini-album Open on August 24, 2021. She currently majors in Entertainment in Broadcasting K-POP at the DONG-AH Institute of Media and Arts in South Korea.



Pop Central on YFM



Are you a fan of Korean pop? Tune in to Pop Central on Ghana’s Number One urban radio, Y107.9FM every Sunday. The show airs from 4PM to 6PM GMT and is hosted by Winston Micheals.