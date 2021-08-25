I want to relocate to Ghana because Sark fans have shown me love – Kenyan journalist

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Kenyan journalist, Rachel Mwalimu has disclosed that she would love to relocate to Ghana following the love shown her by Sark fans.



According to Rachel, she is overwhelmed by the love she has received from Ghanaians and Sark Nation thus believes relocating to Ghana will be a perfect idea.



Rachel Mwalimu, a journalist who works with NRG Radio in Nairobi Kenya was commended for her distinct interview session with Sarkodie.



Sarkodie is on a continental tour to promote his newly released album “No Pressure” and the love he is getting from Kenyans after arriving in the country a couple of days ago is absolutely massive.



But touching on the kind words she has received from Ghanaians so far after that interview, Rachel is asking Ghanaians to find for her a radio station in Ghana where she can start working with when she finally relocates to Ghana.



If these amazing Ghanaians and #SakNation continue to show me this much love I’m telling you I may be forced to relocate there. What’s THE BEST Radio station in Ghana @sarkodie? Any openings? #NoPressure! @itsmalinotmail you’re coming with me too



