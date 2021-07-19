I want to make an impact with my music - Fantiman Jouju

Entertainment of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian Music producer and songwriter, Fantiman Jouju has asserted that his wish is to make an impact with the kind of music he produces.



He stated that, as a music lover and a songwriter, his wish is to prove a fact that any text on paper can be put to music.



He told Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, “I want to inspire people, I want to educate people, I want to be a panacea be it marriage issues, education and every other thing I know”.



For him, he wants to be able to tell a story to people through his music.



“The little I have, I want to be able to tell a story without doing so much. It must be very simple to tell the story and I learnt this from the likes of Kojo Antwi and the Ampedus we came to meet”.



He emphasized that, like the older generation most upcoming artistes look up to today, he also wants to leave something behind for the upcoming artistes.





“I also want to leave something for educational purposes whether you enjoy it at a pub, wedding, party or any, I just want to affect everybody with my music” he noted.