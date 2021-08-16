I want to kill myself – Abena Korkor

Entertainment of Monday, 16 August 2021

Mental health advocate and former TV presenter at TV3, Abena Korkor has once again come out to state that she is tired and contemplated taking her life.



In a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, Abena Korkor who seemed very perplexed revealed that she has cried her soul, heart and mind out this morning and that’s because she queried herself that since when did she become that woman people are convinced she will go to the extent of tarnishing and destroying people.



Abena Korkor stated that she is not the kind of person who feeds and makes merry on people’s predicament and suffering, hence has thought through the whole happenings around her and thought of killing herself since the world is not fair to good people.



She however queried herself on the decisions she has made over the years to get her to the point she is now.



