I want to go back to school and pursue law – Sarkodie

Entertainment of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Rapper Sarkodie says he wants to become a lawyer



• He has revealed plans of going back to school



• The rapper is considered as one of Ghana's most decorated artistes





Rapper Sarkodie has revealed plans of going back to school to study law.



The rapper who dreams of becoming a rapper believes that his daily life and interaction with people pushes him to pursue one of his greatest wishes in life.



The Sarkcess Music boss, who has received a host of awards both home and abroad for his music says he has more to offer.



Sarkodie, who already has a Degree in Graphic Design from Intercom Programming and Manufacturing Co. (IPMC) will soon pursue law.



In an interview on OnePlay Africa with Tilly Akua Nipa, Sark disclosed that he loves to accept new challenges, this he said inspired him to chase his dream of becoming a lawyer.



“For myself, I still want to go to school. I think I will study law…It wouldn’t just be a thought. I think I am getting there, so I know what is necessary," he said.



Touching on what inspires him to be a lawyer he had this to say:



“It excites me, I care about the country but I make sure when I am having conversations I am well equipped with information. As much as I want to speak, we have people who are equipped with information so if you want to come and speak and you don’t have the knowledge, as much as you mean good, they will have a way that you’ll sound like you don’t mean good that’s one main reason I want to better that."



Sarkodie remains an inspiration to several youths in Ghana and has paved the way for young musicians in the industry.



He won the BET Award for Best International Act: Africa in 2012 and BET Hip Hop Award for Best international Flow in 2019.