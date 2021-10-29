I want to die during sex – Oboy Siki

Entertainment of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Oboy Siki wants to be remembered for his unmatched sexual prowess



• The Kumawood actor says he wants to die while having sex



• Oboy Siki says he doesn’t want to die a feeble man



Popular Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki has established that he wants to die while doing what he does best, - having sexual intercourse with a woman.



He said, of all the many ways people die, he prefers that his last moments on earth will rather be spent in the arms of a woman.



Oboi Siki who made the revelations in an interview with Delay said one of his greatest wishes is not to die old and feeble.



The Kumawood actor said he wants to be remembered for his ‘undisputable’ sexual expertise someday when he is no more.



“I won’t retire before I die. I’ll die whiles in active profession. As soon as I’m 70 years, I’ll have to go. I don’t want to die weak and feeble. I don’t want a situation whereby I’ll be 80 and struck with a chronic illness or bedridden. I want to die peaceful or maybe in my sleep. But above all, I will love to die on top of a woman. I want to set that particular record for people to know the kind of person I am. I want to be remembered for my sexual prowess when I die one day,” he stated.



Meanwhile, ‘Oboy Siki’ has disclosed that he has slept with approximately 3,000 women.



“I used to count the number of women I have slept with. I used to keep tabs on that and document their names in my notebooks. If a particular notebook gets full, I move on to the next. I had a document that proves that but after 2005, I stopped keeping record of them. However, if I cast my mind back, I think I have slept with about 3,000 women. I’m not even bragging about it because it is true. I can sleep with women five times each day. I have a very big problem,” he stated.



GhanaWeb Awards 2021 | MobileContent.com.ghhttp://mysmsinbox.comhttps://cdn.ghanaweb.com





Watch the interview below



