I want to cure depression with my comedy skits - Nasty Blaq

Entertainment of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian skit-maker and content creator, Abisi Ezechukwu popularly known as Nasty Blaq, has revealed the motive behind his skits.



Nasty noted that he wants to cure depression with his funny videos and although he may not succeed totally, he will try to an extent to take away people's pain.



In a post shared on his Instagram story, the comedian said;



“Sometimes I don’t even know why I create skits anymore but I’m just focused on curing depression even if I can’t totally remove the pain I will do my best.

Laugh cos YOLO!”



One can recall that the comedian who was recently in Ghana created skits with some popular Ghanaian actors including Yvonne Nelson, Comedian Waris and so on.



Read the post below



