You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 12Article 1400827

Entertainment of Friday, 12 November 2021

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

I want to cure depression with my comedy skits - Nasty Blaq

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nigerian comic actor, Nasty Blaq Nigerian comic actor, Nasty Blaq

Nigerian skit-maker and content creator, Abisi Ezechukwu popularly known as Nasty Blaq, has revealed the motive behind his skits.

Nasty noted that he wants to cure depression with his funny videos and although he may not succeed totally, he will try to an extent to take away people's pain.

In a post shared on his Instagram story, the comedian said;

“Sometimes I don’t even know why I create skits anymore but I’m just focused on curing depression even if I can’t totally remove the pain I will do my best.
Laugh cos YOLO!”

One can recall that the comedian who was recently in Ghana created skits with some popular Ghanaian actors including Yvonne Nelson, Comedian Waris and so on.

Read the post below

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

Dr. Zanetor Rawlings wants her mother back in the NDC party

Let’s do whatever it takes to bring Konadu back to the NDC – Zanetor appeals to party

Sports

Asante Kotoko players celebrating with the Isaac Oppong

Asante Kotoko beat Gold Stars 1-0 in 3rd straight win of the season

Business

Daniel Ofori is an investor

Ghana's wealthiest investor on GSE gains US$4.4m from stake in SG-Ghana

Africa

Rwanda President, Paul Kagame

Rwandan YouTube star jailed for ‘humiliating’ state officials

Opinions

Jerry John Rawlings, Late Former President

In memoriam: Comrade, chairman and president emeritus, FLT. LT. Jerry John Rawlings